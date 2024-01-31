Previous
Good morning by 365projectorgchristine
Good morning

31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
144% complete

Linda Godwin
Wonderful Crisp and Clear air in a beautiful setting
January 31st, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
What a wonderful morning view that is. Love it.
January 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful scenic view !
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful view.
January 31st, 2024  
