Perfect Day by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 527

Perfect Day

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area was founded by Dave McCoy, a hydrographer for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. As a member of the Eastern Sierra Ski Club in the 1930s, McCoy noticed that Mammoth Mountain consistently held more snow than other mountains. The Ski Club had a portable rope tow. McCoy bought the rope tow from the club in 1941 and usually kept it at Mammoth. In 1953, the United States Forest Service awarded a permit to McCoy to operate the ski area, and the first ski lift was built in 1955.
Mammoth has more than 3,500 acres (1,420 ha) of skiable terrain, serviced by 28 lifts. The area has 3,100 ft (940 m) of vertical, rising to an elevation of 11,059 ft (3,371 m), and enjoys a long ski season.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
January 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful pic!
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene. Although I was never a skier, I used to love cross country.
January 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful wintery scene !
January 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Looks like a film set
January 30th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Nicely composed.
January 30th, 2024  
