Photography is an act of love

We have had many family memories, with much love, was spent around this awesome fireplace in our time share.

History:

The Heidelberg Inn was opened in 1927 as the June Lodge, a mountain retreat hunting lodge with 46 rooms and European style shared bathrooms. In the early 1980s, the resort was converted to 24 condo type units Part of the original building is the famous four-sided stone fireplace with the signature eight-foot California Grizzly Bear standing on top.