Previous
My special rock by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 572

My special rock

I saw this special rock when I was 11 years old at the Grand Canyon. I spend almost all my allowance money to buy it, when I look at it now all those same wonderful feeling fill me again with great joy.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
I can see why you like it!! It is very special and colorful
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise