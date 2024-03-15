Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 572
My special rock
I saw this special rock when I was 11 years old at the Grand Canyon. I spend almost all my allowance money to buy it, when I look at it now all those same wonderful feeling fill me again with great joy.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
972
photos
96
followers
92
following
156% complete
View this month »
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Latest from all albums
210
188
189
211
569
570
571
572
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th February 2024 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Linda Godwin
I can see why you like it!! It is very special and colorful
March 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close