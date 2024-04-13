Sign up
Previous
Photo 590
Life back to normal
It is very hard for me after such an amazing trip to have to go do the mundane, but very grateful.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
4
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1019
photos
95
followers
91
following
161% complete
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
225
587
226
588
202
203
589
590
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Tags
life after the solar eclipse
Diana
ace
A lovely collage of a new life doing the mundane which we all have to ;-)
April 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely collage. Mundane can be good.
April 13th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage good you ar back 👍😊
April 13th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
No doubt about it, the back-to-reality after vacation is a real let down. You've made the mundane look appealing though!
April 13th, 2024
