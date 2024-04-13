Previous
Life back to normal by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 590

Life back to normal

It is very hard for me after such an amazing trip to have to go do the mundane, but very grateful.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Diana ace
A lovely collage of a new life doing the mundane which we all have to ;-)
April 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely collage. Mundane can be good.
April 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage good you ar back 👍😊
April 13th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
No doubt about it, the back-to-reality after vacation is a real let down. You've made the mundane look appealing though!
April 13th, 2024  
