Previous
Baby dresser by 365projectorgchristine
10 / 365

Baby dresser

My father was 24 and my mother was 19 when they bought this dresser for me in preparing for my birth. The dresser is still in use.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It is lovely and so well made, such beautiful wood and grain.
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise