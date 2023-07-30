Sign up
Puget Sound
Where my children were born.
Puget Sound is a sound of the Pacific Northwest, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean, and part of the Salish Sea. It is located along the northwestern coast of the U.S. state of Washington.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th May 2019 11:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
family memories
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and I am sure wonderful memories.
July 30th, 2023
