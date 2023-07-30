Previous
Puget Sound by 365projectorgchristine
Puget Sound

Where my children were born.
Puget Sound is a sound of the Pacific Northwest, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean, and part of the Salish Sea. It is located along the northwestern coast of the U.S. state of Washington.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and I am sure wonderful memories.
July 30th, 2023  
