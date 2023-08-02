Previous
At anchor by 365projectorgchristine
12 / 365

At anchor

We had been deep in fog for a couple of days and then all of a sudden this rainbow appeared. It was amazing for us to see.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Diana ace
What a wonderful sight over the ocean! Great shot.
August 2nd, 2023  
