As a you teen-ager I would come here with my parents. It was a magical place for me-as an adult my husband and I spent a few days here and walk around all 10 Falls.Silver Falls State Park, located about twenty miles southeast of Salem, is the largest state park in Oregon. The 9,064-acre park is notable for its numerous waterfalls, the tallest of which is Double Falls, at 178 feet. The best-known falls in the park is South Falls, at 177 feet.