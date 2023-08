My first view of Yosemite Valley. I was in awe for the whole week of our visit.History:The construction of the Wawona Tunnel began on January 30, 1931, and opened to public travel on June 18, 1933. It took about 230 tons of dynamite to bore through solid granite to create this nearly mile long tunnel. The construction of the Wawona Tunnel is considered significant in its design within the National Park System.