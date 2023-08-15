Sign up
25 / 365
Childhood memories
As young children we would ride our bike at the same time each day to watch the train go by and of course the engineer would blow his horn for us - it was such a thrill
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
childhood memories
