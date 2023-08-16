Previous
26 / 365

Time of learning

As I was at the lake watching this young child learning to ski, I found my thought going back to my own childhood of learning. I wrote my
self-talk on each photo. It was such a fun memory as I watch.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

