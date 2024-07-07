Previous
Peace in the beauty inside the crater by 365projectorgchristine
Peace in the beauty inside the crater

By now in my journey, I began to take note of not just the amazing animals and their behavior, but how peaceful the the environment was. I began to relax and be part of it not just an outside viewer.
Diana ace
Such a wonderful scene and capture.

We have an amazing storm and rain, our olive grove looks a bit like this now.
July 7th, 2024  
