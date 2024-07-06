Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
248 / 365
I love my birds
The oxpeckers, also known as tickbirds eats ticks and parasites off the giraffe and are dependent on their host for much of their food. In return, the giraffe is relieved of blood-sucking, disease-carrying parasites.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1171
photos
98
followers
96
following
67% complete
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Latest from all albums
265
654
247
266
655
248
267
656
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th June 2024 1:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
safari travels
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up, I love the hitch hikers!
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close