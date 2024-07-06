Previous
I love my birds by 365projectorgchristine
248 / 365

I love my birds

The oxpeckers, also known as tickbirds eats ticks and parasites off the giraffe and are dependent on their host for much of their food. In return, the giraffe is relieved of blood-sucking, disease-carrying parasites.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up, I love the hitch hikers!
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise