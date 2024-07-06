I see something

Cheetahs;

Known for its breathtaking speed and distinctive spots, the cheetah is the fastest land animal on Earth. From its tear-streaked face to its spotted coat, this lanky and athletic big cat has mastered camouflage. It has a body engineered to race through the grasslands to take down prey.

Unlike other big cats, cheetahs aren't always solitary and they never roar. In fact, they sound more like your friendly house cat and are even known to meow and purr.

Cheetahs are able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in just three seconds. When racing at full speed, they cover about 21 feet (6 to 7 meters) with each stride. Their feet only touch the ground about twice during each stride, according to the Cheetah Conservation Fund. After a chase, the cheetah needs about 30 minutes to catch its breath before eating. Cheetahs tend to limit chases to distances of less than 1,000 feet, since running fast creates more body heat than can be released through evaporative cooling, i.e. panting and sweating through their paws.