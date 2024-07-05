Please wait as I cross-Thank you

The Masai ostrich (Struthio camelus massaicus), also known as the East African ostrich is a red-necked subspecies variety of the common ostrich and is endemic to East Africa. Adult males are 2.1–2.7 m in height and can weigh up to 145 kg; females are typically slightly smaller in size. They have large eyes (50 mm across), long eyelashes, and exceptional vision. Their heads are relatively small compared to their body and are covered in degenerated feathers that give the upper two-thirds of their elongated neck an almost naked appearance. The skin of the neck and thighs of male Masai ostriches is bare and pink in color, which intensifies to an almost reddish hue during mating season

Their large size prevents the capability of flight, but this is compensated by their exceptionally long and muscular legs, which allow for maximum running speeds of up to 60–70 km/h.