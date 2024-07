Ngorongoro Crater - A wonderment

Ngorongoro Conservation Area is a protected area and a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Ngorongoro District.

Tanzania's Ngorongoro Crater is renowned as the place with one of the highest densities of wild animals in the entire world. The unfilled volcanic caldera serves as a gigantic "natural zoo", hosting thousands of animals, including a large population of lions, elephants, wildebeest, and even rhinos.