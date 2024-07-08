I'm feeling old

Diet

Ostriches are omnivores, but their diet is mostly plant-based, consisting of leafy greens, flowering plants, roots, grasses, and succulents. They also eat fallen fruit and small animals like mice, lizards, frogs, grasshoppers, and locusts. Ostriches have tough intestines that allow them to digest things other animals can't, and they also swallow sand, pebbles, and small stones to help grind up their food in their gizzard. Because they eat so many plants, ostriches don't need to drink water, but they may drink from water holes.