39 years later

I was living in Poulsbo Wa. when mount Saint Helens erupted. It was devastating. In 2019 we traveled in the area and I was so amazed by how earth re-created itself.

History:

Mount Saint Helens, volcanic peak in the Cascade Range, southwestern Washington, U.S. Its eruption on May 18, 1980, was one of the greatest volcanic explosions ever recorded in North America. Mount Saint Helens, named by the English navigator George Vancouver for a British ambassador, had been dormant since 1857.