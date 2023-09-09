Previous
A boys dream came to llife by 365projectorgchristine
34 / 365

A boys dream came to llife

I took this photo as it expressed a boy's wonderment and dreams of flight.
I saw my husband in this statue and the boy's dreams became real

The museum of flight in Seattle Wa.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details

