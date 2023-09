Only 18

I married immediately after graduation and moved from California to Washington as my husband at that time was stationed there. I choose to live in this town Poulsbo. I lived there for 14 years before returning to California. It was a great town for me.

History

For good reason. Norwegian was once the only language spoken in Poulsbo. Norwegians came in the 1880s, drawn by water and mountain vistas that reminded them of their homeland.