Previous
All grown up by 365projectorgchristine
39 / 365

All grown up

My nine year old boy did learn to sail. What fun he had sailing out to Santa Cruz Island with his girlfriend.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Terrific that you have both captures.
September 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise