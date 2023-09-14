Sign up
39 / 365
All grown up
My nine year old boy did learn to sail. What fun he had sailing out to Santa Cruz Island with his girlfriend.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Tags
family memories
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific that you have both captures.
September 14th, 2023
