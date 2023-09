Tradition

2001 - My father is teaching us how to make "Danish Sausage" as his mother taught him.

History:

Medisterpølse, medisterkorv or simply medister is a Scandinavian specialty food consisting of a thick, spiced sausage made of minced pork and suet (or lard), stuffed into a casing. It is a slightly sweet-tasting sausage and the finely-ground meat is seasoned with chopped onion, allspice, cloves, salt and pepper. It is a traditional dinner sausage in Danish and Norwegian cuisine.