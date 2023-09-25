Sign up
50 / 365
Model T
My grandson was only 10 years old when he got to drive his uncles fathers Model T car on this very picturesque county road
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details
6
Album
Memories
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
14th November 2015 10:35am
Tags
family memories
