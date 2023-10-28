Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
A complete life
"No life is complete without the love of a parrot"
unknown
This is Clyde and he went everywhere with my mother-in-law
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Album
Memories
Camera
HP pstc8100
Taken
9th February 2013 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower memories
