Between a rock and a hard place by 365projectorgchristine
82 / 365

Between a rock and a hard place

Be like a flower live, grow and survive,
It always amazes me how flowers can grow everywhere
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such beautiful and tough little plants.
October 29th, 2023  
