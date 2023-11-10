Previous
The Falconer’s Quest-Flash by 365projectorgchristine
94 / 365

The Peregrine Falcon:
is known and admired around the world for its incredible speed, rarely surpassed by any other bird. These crow-sized falcons reach speeds of up to 180 mph in pursuit of prey. The worldwide peregrine population is more extensive than any other bird—they are found in North and South America, Eurasia, Africa, and Australia, preferring open country, high mountains, and tall buildings to construct their nests on ledges 50-200 feet off the ground. They mate for life and usually return to the same nesting territory each year.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

