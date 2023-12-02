Previous
In Love by 365projectorgchristine
116 / 365

In Love

Oh how I loved Kris Kringle and still do!

I restored this photo and was pretty happy with it.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet, the magic of Christmas!!!!!!!!
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great edit! So cute!
December 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot!
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise