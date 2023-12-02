Sign up
In Love
Oh how I loved Kris Kringle and still do!
I restored this photo and was pretty happy with it.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details
Tags
wonderful time of year
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet, the magic of Christmas!!!!!!!!
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great edit! So cute!
December 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot!
December 3rd, 2023
