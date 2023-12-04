Previous
First Christmas by 365projectorgchristine
118 / 365

First Christmas

Christmas is the keeping - place for memories of our innocence.

My parents-1952
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
How beautiful, very special to have these precious photos 🙏
December 4th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@beverley365 Thank you
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise