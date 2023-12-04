Sign up
118 / 365
First Christmas
Christmas is the keeping - place for memories of our innocence.
My parents-1952
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
705
photos
82
followers
82
following
Tags
wonderful time of year
Beverley
ace
How beautiful, very special to have these precious photos 🙏
December 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@beverley365
Thank you
December 4th, 2023
