Christmas is Coming and the goose is getting fat by 365projectorgchristine
121 / 365

Christmas is Coming and the goose is getting fat

Our traditional Christmas Dinner was always a goose, and i have past that tradition on and my 19 year old granddaughter loves it.
This is a link to the song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QZswgzfQHY
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Diana ace
Fabulous shots of your wonderful memories! Such a fun song which I have not heard before.
December 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic 🧑‍🎄🌲🎅☃️
December 7th, 2023  
