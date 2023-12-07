Sign up
121 / 365
Christmas is Coming and the goose is getting fat
Our traditional Christmas Dinner was always a goose, and i have past that tradition on and my 19 year old granddaughter loves it.
This is a link to the song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QZswgzfQHY
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
714
photos
82
followers
82
following
Tags
wonderful time of year
Diana
ace
Fabulous shots of your wonderful memories! Such a fun song which I have not heard before.
December 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic 🧑🎄🌲🎅☃️
December 7th, 2023
