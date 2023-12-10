Sign up
Previous
124 / 365
My Charlie Brown Tree
"I never thought it was such a bad little tree"
49 years ago
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
723
photos
83
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Memories
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wonderful time of year
Corinne C
ace
Such a cute memory
December 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
This is so adorable!
December 10th, 2023
Beverley
ace
It’s a lovely photo and memory. We’re so fortunate to have wonderful memories and good health.
December 10th, 2023
