Christmas at Disneyland

His life gave me the inspiration to never give up.



History

Disneyland is a theme park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. It was the first theme park opened by The Walt Disney Company and the only one designed and constructed under the direct supervision of Walt Disney, and opened on July 17, 1955.



What you may not realize is that Walt Disney also filed for bankruptcy. He started an animation company in 1920, Laugh-O-Gram Studios, to create animated cartoons. With a financial backer, the company began hiring staff. Sadly, the financial backer went under and Disney could not pay his staff or animators.



Disney had a nervous breakdown in October 1931‍—‌which he blamed on the machinations of Powers and his own overwork‍—‌so he and Lillian took an extended holiday to Cuba and a cruise to Panama to recover.