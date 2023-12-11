Previous
Christmas at Disneyland by 365projectorgchristine
Christmas at Disneyland

Disneyland opened on my birthday- the best birthday present ever. LOL
His life gave me the inspiration to never give up.

History
Disneyland is a theme park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. It was the first theme park opened by The Walt Disney Company and the only one designed and constructed under the direct supervision of Walt Disney, and opened on July 17, 1955. (on my birthday- the best birthday present ever)

What you may not realize is that Walt Disney also filed for bankruptcy. He started an animation company in 1920, Laugh-O-Gram Studios, to create animated cartoons. With a financial backer, the company began hiring staff. Sadly, the financial backer went under and Disney could not pay his staff or animators.

Disney had a nervous breakdown in October 1931‍—‌which he blamed on the machinations of Powers and his own overwork‍—‌so he and Lillian took an extended holiday to Cuba and a cruise to Panama to recover.
Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Corinne C ace
What a great photo and memory!
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a great photo and wonderful memories.
December 11th, 2023  
