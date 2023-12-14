Previous
Fond memories around a Christmas Table by 365projectorgchristine
128 / 365

Fond memories around a Christmas Table

I could not restore this very old photo, so I decided to play.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful decorations and great memories for sure.
December 14th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Great job done! Wonder Memories for you all.
December 14th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
beautiful. All is calm, all is beautiful
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise