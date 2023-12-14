Sign up
128 / 365
128 / 365
Fond memories around a Christmas Table
I could not restore this very old photo, so I decided to play.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
735
photos
83
followers
84
following
128
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Tags
wonderful time of year
Diana
ace
Such beautiful decorations and great memories for sure.
December 14th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Great job done! Wonder Memories for you all.
December 14th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
beautiful. All is calm, all is beautiful
December 14th, 2023
