One generation teaching the next
129 / 365

One generation teaching the next

This is a photo of my father teaching my husband how to cook and prepare the goose for Christmas dinner.
"and the Goose said What Do you mean it's TRADITION" HA HA
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Diana ace
How wonderful that recipes and preparations are passed down to the next generation.
December 15th, 2023  
