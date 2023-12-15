Sign up
Previous
129 / 365
One generation teaching the next
This is a photo of my father teaching my husband how to cook and prepare the goose for Christmas dinner.
"and the Goose said What Do you mean it's TRADITION" HA HA
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
738
photos
82
followers
83
following
wonderful time of year
Diana
ace
How wonderful that recipes and preparations are passed down to the next generation.
December 15th, 2023
