Happy Birthday by 365projectorgchristine
139 / 365

Happy Birthday

Mary did you know this child that you delivered, will soon deliver you
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
December 25th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautifully done
December 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
a wonderful post!
December 25th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot and a very apt quotation - fav! Happy Christmas!

Ian
December 25th, 2023  
