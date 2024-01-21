Sign up
165 / 365
Sailing out to sea
""The waves of the sea help me get back to me." Jill Davis.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
841
photos
90
followers
88
following
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
163
516
517
164
157
158
165
518
Tags
animals we love
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty capture.
January 21st, 2024
