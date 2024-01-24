Sign up
Previous
168 / 365
Having Fun
“We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.”
Unknown
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
3
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
850
photos
91
followers
89
following
Tags
animals we love
Lisa Brown
ace
great capture of what looks to be a great experience. your quote says it all. I love the comments that accompany your beautiful shots.
January 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous! Where are you…
January 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful capture and quote ! - so fitting !
January 24th, 2024
