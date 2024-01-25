Sign up
169 / 365
What's it all about
What's it all about, Alfie?
Is it just for the moment we live?
What's it all about when you sort it out, Alfie?
Are we meant to take more than we give
or are we meant to be kind?
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
853
photos
91
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th October 2018 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals we love
Diana
ace
Amazing focus and dof. I loved that song :-)
January 25th, 2024
