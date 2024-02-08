Sign up
178 / 365
My First True Love-that never ended
Good-night daddy
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
love is
Shutterbug
ace
Nice to have a photo of the two of you to bring back many memories.
February 8th, 2024
Fisher Family
A wonderful shot and one for you to treasure - fav! And shots of those we love become more valuable as the years pass, particularly the photos of those who we have lost.
Ian
February 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@fishers
So True
February 8th, 2024
