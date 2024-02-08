Previous
My First True Love-that never ended by 365projectorgchristine
178 / 365

My First True Love-that never ended

Good-night daddy
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

48% complete

Photo Details

Nice to have a photo of the two of you to bring back many memories.
February 8th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A wonderful shot and one for you to treasure - fav! And shots of those we love become more valuable as the years pass, particularly the photos of those who we have lost.

Ian
February 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@fishers So True
February 8th, 2024  
