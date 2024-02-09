Sign up
Previous
179 / 365
"Being different gives the world color"
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Album
Memories
Tags
love is
Diana
ace
Is that you Christine or did you take the photo? A beautiful scene and lovely words.
February 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes that's me (30 years ago) my husband took the photo
February 9th, 2024
