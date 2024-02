Owens Valley Radio Observatory

The Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO) is one of the largest university-operated radio observatories in the world. It is dedicated to research in radio astronomy and astrophysics, the training of the next generation of radio astronomers, the development of cutting-edge radio instrumentation. It is operated by the Astronomy department of the California Institute of Technology. Known by locals as the “Big Ears,” the observatory is located near Bishop, California.