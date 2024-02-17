Previous
Message of the starfish

As a power animal, the starfish symbolizes the ability to regenerate itself. It also embodies qualities such as guidance and protection. The starfish reminds us that we are not alone. This power animal also symbolizes strength and resilience.
17th February 2024

Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful capture of shapes and textures of these sea creatures ! also informative narrative ! fav
February 17th, 2024  
