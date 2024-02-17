Sign up
187 / 365
Message of the starfish
As a power animal, the starfish symbolizes the ability to regenerate itself. It also embodies qualities such as guidance and protection. The starfish reminds us that we are not alone. This power animal also symbolizes strength and resilience.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
love is
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture of shapes and textures of these sea creatures ! also informative narrative ! fav
February 17th, 2024
