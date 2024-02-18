Previous
Look grandma there's a dinosaur! by 365projectorgchristine
Look grandma there's a dinosaur!

When the Grandkids were young this was the highlight of driving up to mammoth for skiing.

"The Lemon House off US-395 in eastern California (one of many weird roadside attractions near the highway)"
