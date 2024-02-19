Previous
All is well by 365projectorgchristine
189 / 365

All is well

"Peace is always beautiful"
Walt Whitman
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful!
February 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous cloudscape and light.
February 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking sky.
February 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful cloudscape.
February 19th, 2024  
