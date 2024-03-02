Previous
Home sweet home by 365projectorgchristine
201 / 365

Home sweet home

"To desire nothing beyond what you have is surely happiness. Aboard a boat, it is frequently possible to achieve just that. That is why sailing is a way of life, one of the finest of lives." ―Carleton Mitchell
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking collage.
March 2nd, 2024  
