Our boats brought us together by 365projectorgchristine
202 / 365

Our boats brought us together

"There are big ships and there are small ships. but the best ship was our friendships"
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Diana ace
such a wonderful collage of utter happiness and joy! I love your words too :-)
March 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful words…. Fabulous photos, family and friends are everything.
March 3rd, 2024  
