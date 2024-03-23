Sign up
218 / 365
Beautiful morning
We were out on our morning dinghy ride. So many beautiful sights out in the ocean around the island by summer home.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
993
photos
95
followers
91
following
59% complete
7
1
Memories
NIKON D3400
24th September 2020 5:43pm
Public
living my dreams
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
March 23rd, 2024
