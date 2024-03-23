Previous
Beautiful morning

We were out on our morning dinghy ride. So many beautiful sights out in the ocean around the island by summer home.
23rd March 2024

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
March 23rd, 2024  
