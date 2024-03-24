Sign up
219 / 365
Relaxing on anchor for a few days
Smugglers Cove on Santa Cruz Island
I love these pelicans
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
996
photos
95
followers
91
following
Tags
living my dreams
Corinne C
ace
Awesome pic with the Pelicans flying towards you!
March 24th, 2024
ELFord
ace
Always a wonderful sight
March 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view !
March 24th, 2024
