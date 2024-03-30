Sign up
And then we moved and started a new dream
We bought a small home that overlooked the mountains and a lake. We found new beauty and a new life. Of course we kept the boat but will be selling her this year after one last summer Island adventures.
30th March 2024
Share
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
living my dreams
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage of your old dream, the new dream must still be just as good.
March 30th, 2024
