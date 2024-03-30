Previous
And then we moved and started a new dream by 365projectorgchristine
And then we moved and started a new dream

We bought a small home that overlooked the mountains and a lake. We found new beauty and a new life. Of course we kept the boat but will be selling her this year after one last summer Island adventures.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Diana ace
A wonderful collage of your old dream, the new dream must still be just as good.
March 30th, 2024  
