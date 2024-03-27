Sign up
Previous
222 / 365
Morning coffee and a dinghy ride
"Boat is nothing without water and man without his dreams"
Mehmet Murat Ildan
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
0
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1004
photos
95
followers
91
following
60% complete
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
197
220
582
198
221
583
222
584
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th August 2021 8:52am
Tags
living my dreams
